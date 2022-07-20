14-year-old domestic help’s death in Ludhiana: Autopsy rules out rape, murder; but kin continue to protest

An autopsy report Tuesday ruled out sexual assault and murder while confirming “asphyxia due to hanging” as cause of death of a 14-year-old girl who was found hanging from a fan at a house, where she worked as domestic help, in Ludhiana on Monday.

The incident triggered an angry protest by the girl’s family members and others, mostly migrants, as they claimed that she was raped and murdered and demanded the arrest of her employer. The protest outside her employer’s house was still continuing at the time of the filing of the report with the family members saying they will not claiming the body from the Ludhiana Civil Hospital “till a copy of the autopsy report is not given to us” and the “culprits were not arrested”. .

A board of doctors including Dr Charan Kamal, district forensic expert, Dr Harpreet Singh, senior medical officer, and Dr Sukhjinder Kaur, senior pathologist, conducted the autopsy at the Civil Hospital.

“The cause of death has come out as asphyxia due to hanging. There’s no evidence of fresh sexual assault. We have taken swab samples for semen spermatozoa and male DNA to check if any such sexual assault happened in past few days. Viscera samples have been collected for chemical examination,” said Dr Kamal who headed the board.

The autopsy also found at least 50 cut marks, including three fresh ones, on the left arm of the deceased. “This indicates that she had tried to hurt herself previously. This usually happens when you have mental breakdown and there are suicidal tendencies,” said a senior doctor.

The girl’s family hails from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and currently lives in Ludhiana.

Earlier, a drama ensued during the autopsy as girl’s family members said they will not allow it. The family agreed after counseling by doctors. However, after the autopsy, they refused to claim the body and said that they won’t do cremation till “culprits were not arrested.” The girl’s parents and other migrants continued to protest at Bharat Nagar Chowk and claimed that Punjab Police was trying to pass of the case as “suicide.” They tried to block the traffic too.

On Monday, the man, at whose house the girl was employed, informed the police in the evening of her “suicide” sparking protests by her family and others who gathered in numbers demanding immediate entry into the house. Police had to use force to push back the protesters who also pelted stones on vehicles and ambulance that came to take the body for autopsy.

ACP (civil lines) Harish Behl said that an FIR for murder has been registered against house owner on the complaint of the girl’s father. He added that a DDR was filed against protesters too.

As per the FIR, the girl’s father, an e-rickshaw driver, told police that victim was the eldest of his five children. She used to work from morning till evening at Sharma’s residence for Rs 7500 per month. As per his statement, on Monday they got a call from Sharma around 4.30 pm that the girl had hanged herself from ceiling fan using her dupatta. The father said that when they reached there, another domestic help Bimla told them that she found the girl hanging at around 1 pm. He further alleged that even as Sharma got to know about the girl’s death around 1 pm, he informed them at 4.30 pm.

As per the FIR, the father further said that around a week back, the house owner had “molested” the girl as she had stayed for a night at his residence. “His wife keeps unwell so he said that our daughter should stay for one night at their house. Our daughter told the next day that Sharma molested her. We had decided to make her leave the job. However, she had again gone back to work after the house owner called her citing wife’s health. He killed her and then hanged the body to show as suicide,” said father in his statement.

ACP Behl said that when police reached the spot, the body was found hanging from the ceiling fan. “Autopsy has been conducted and the probe is on,” said ACP.

Meanwhile, additional force continues to be deployed in sensitive areas and migrant colonies apprehending protest and stone pelting.