14 booked for ‘attacking’ mining department team in Ludhiana village

The Khanna police booked 14 people for allegedly attacking a mining department team at Tandi Mand village of Ludhiana district Saturday.

Five of the accused were identified as Sunil Singh of Gaunsgarh, Pindi of Machhiwara, Gurpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Amreek Singh of Tandi Mand.

Manish Batra, junior engineer of mining department, told cops that they had gone to Tandi Mand area to check Illegal sand mining.

He added that the accused were carrying out illegal mining and on seeing them attacked the team of mining officers after which they informed the police.

On being informed, cops from Machhiwara police reached the spot and started a probe into the matter.