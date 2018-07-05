12-year-old girl delivers baby girl, rape case registered

The family has yet not communicated to police if they will accept the newborn or not. (Representational Image) The family has yet not communicated to police if they will accept the newborn or not. (Representational Image)

A twelve-year-old delivered a baby girl at a private hospital in Ludhiana Wednesday. The delivery took place after the girl along with her mother visited the hospital Wednesday morning. The girl had complained of abdominal pain. Her mother claimed they were unaware of her pregnancy.

The hospital authorities said that the girl was immediately admitted and treatment was started. After examination, it was found that she was carrying a baby.

The girl was a student of Class 7 at a local government school, but as per police, she had stopped going to school some time back. Her parents are migrants from Bihar and work as laborers in Ludhiana.

After the delivery, the girl told the police that a boy named, Rahul, had allegedly established physical relationship with her last year. He lived in the neighbourhood and now he and his family are in Bihar. She said she is unaware of their address in Bihar.

Police said that more details are yet to be taken from girl’s family as it wasn’t the right time to ask for more details during delivery on Wednesday.

The boy, Rahul, and his family had left for Bihar this year to celebrate Holi and did not return to Ludhiana. He is aged between 18-20 years, as per the girl.

Inspector Jasbinder Singh, SHO division number 6 police station said that FIR was registered on girl’s statement against Rahul. He has been booked for rape under section 376 of IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

The family has yet not communicated to police if they will accept the newborn or not. “Currently girl’s mother is there with her in hospital. She is taking care of baby too. They haven’t told us yet if they will take baby home. If not, district child welfare committee, will be informed for further decision,” said SHO.

The doctors said that it was a normal delivery and both mother and child are doing fine.

