12 booked for threatening and assaulting church pastor in Ludhiana

July 24, 2022 12:09:44 am
The Ludhiana rural police have booked at least 12 people for allegedly attacking a church pastor at Walipur Khurd village on the night of July 19.
In his police complaint, the pastor alleged that the accused had been threatening him for the past many days to close the church and leave the village. He alleged that the village panchayat also issued a similar threat on July 16.
Police booked Gurpreet Singh, Gurdev Singh – residents of Walipur Khurd – and Satnam Singh of Razapur village. Their nine aides are yet to be identified.
The FIR was registered on a statement from Birbal Singh of Walipur Khurd who is a pastor.
In his complaint Birbal Singh said that on July 19 when he was returning home in his car after offering prayers, the accused intercepted him. The accused damaged the windshield of his car and also beat him up with sticks and iron rods.
The FIR under Sections 307, 323, 506, 341, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Mullanpur Dakha police station, sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said.
The police officer added that he had summoned both the groups to the police station to resolve the matter.
Local residents in the village alleged that the pastor used to stop women from partaking of ‘prasad’ from gurudwara and temples.
