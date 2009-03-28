11 snatchers arrested in four days

Ludhiana,is no longer a safe place for snatchers or their ilk as the city police seem to have finally awakened from their slumber.

With the arrest of over a dozen snatchers in a fortnight,the police claim to have solved over a 100 incidents of theft.

For four consecutive days  March 16 to 19  the police kept netting snatchers in and around the city (the final tally was eleven).

March 16

Model Town police arrested two snatchers from Dugri area. The duo confessed to committing over 25 snatchings.

March 17

Three snatchers were arrested by the Basti Jodhewal police. Several mobile phones,purses and other valuables were recovered.

March 18

Division Number 6 police arrested three members of a gang of chain snatchers near Kashmir Nagar and claimed to have solved over 50 cases of theft.

March 19

The Crime Investigation Agency police arrested three snatchers near the Dhobi Ghat,behind the Arya College for Boys. In this case too,the police claimed to have solved over 50 incidents of theft.

Recovered

Four motorcycles,a Maruti car,mobile phones,gold jewellery and Rs 2 lakh .

