10,000 cops, anti-drone team in place to secure first Modi rally in 2 years

Around 10,000 security personnel and an an anti-drone team has been deployed in Punjab’s Ferozepur district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, which is being opposed by some farmer unions.

CCTV cameras has been installed at the rally venue an jammers will also be deployed, police officials said.

Modi is visiting Punjab after a gap of two years and set to lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 42,750 crore.

Some farmer unions are demanding from the government to bring a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) and withdraw police cases against farmers, who protested the Centre’s farm laws.

“Adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday,” Additional Director General of Police G Nageswara Rao said.

Ferozepur SSP Hardev Singh said sniffer dogs have been pressed into service even as the a SPG squad reached the district four days ago to oversee the arrangements.

The Punjab Police is working in coordination with the NSG, Army and the BSF for ensuring fool-proof security arrangements, said the officials.

After reaching Punjab, PM will visit The National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala to pay respects to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Batukeshwar Dutt. He will then lay foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre in Ferozepur. Later, in the afternoon, he will address a rally, said Dhruv Wadhwa, co-convener, Punjab BJP.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers who came from Tarn Taran and Amritsar, under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), to protest PM’s visit were stopped at Kulgadi police station, some 12 km ahead of the rally venue.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, KMSC, said, “We will still oppose his visit. We can’t forget the death of 750 farmers at the borders”.

“Farm laws have been repealed, but BJP should stop day dreaming of coming to power in Punjab. We are opposing his visit at village, tehsil level so that message goes to the grass root level. Our wounds have still not healed,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary, BKU Ugrahan.

KMSC have been stopped by police at three different locations, following which they sat on dharna leading to jams on Fazilka -Ferozepur, Zira- Ferozepur and Tarn Taran- Ferozepur roads.