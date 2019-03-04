100-ft tricolour installed at Ludhiana railway station

A 100-ft tricolour was unfurled at the Ludhiana railway station on Sunday.

The flag was inaugurated and hoisted by Gyan Chand, who retired in February after his 37th year of service in the railways as a housekeeper.

Station Director Abhinav Singla said the flag has been installed as part of a country-wide project approved by the Railway Board.

“Under Ferozepur division, flags are being installed at Jammu, Amritsar and Ludhiana railway stations as these are the busiest and most important stations. It is 100 ft tall measures 30 x 20 ft. It cost us around Rs 10 lakh. One of our employees, who retired on February 28, inaugurated and hoisted the tricolour. The step has been taken to instill pride and a feeling of patriotism among the visitors,” he said.

Singla said that it took around a month to complete the project.