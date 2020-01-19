Punjab: In solidarity with Shaheen Bagh, a protest in Malerkotla

On Saturday, hundreds of women from the town along with activists from Delhi took out a march from Sirhindi Gate to Kamal Cinema. On Saturday, hundreds of women from the town along with activists from Delhi took out a march from Sirhindi Gate to Kamal Cinema.

Expressing solidarity with the ongoing protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area against the new citizenship law, a regular dharna is also going on in Malerkotla for the past two weeks near Sirhindi Gate.

On Saturday, hundreds of women from the town along with activists from Delhi took out a march from Sirhindi Gate to Kamal Cinema. The protest march was organised by Samvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Committee.

Over 70 organisations have joined hands for the pakka morcha at Sirhindi Gate, said Nadim Anwar Khan, convenor of the joint action committee of the morcha. “No doubt Punjab has passed a resolution against the CAA in Vidhan Sabha, but we will continue protesting against it till the Centre does not recall it,” Khan said.

The protest march was led by Delhi University law student Swati, and activists Bibi Zulekha and Harsharan Kaur. “As of now it is a leader-less campaign. But people from all walks of lives are joining our pakka morcha every day,” Khan added.

