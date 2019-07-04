Ludhiana: Kidnappers kill 14-year old minutes after ransom message

A 14-year old boy was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a youth in village Malak in Jagraon of Ludhiana district. The child was kidnapped on night of June 30 and his body recovered Wednesday from a canal, said police.

Police said that the accused had murdered him on night of June 30 itself, minutes after sending a ransom message, demanding Rs 20 lakh from family. After committing the crime, he returned to village and started helping the family in searching the child.

Police said that the accused Gurbir Singh Gaiby (23), who is a commerce graduate, wanted to move abroad and wanted money for the purpose. He was unemployed.

The child Anmolpreet Singh, a class 8 student at a private school, was known to the accused and on June 30 around 7.30 pm, he and the accused were seen together at village’s community centre, said Manjit Singh, paternal uncle of child.

“That night when the child did not return home, his parents started looking for him. A WhatsApp message was received at 9.39 PM on the phone of Anmol’s friend Harjot demanding Rs 20 lakh as ransom. However, the accused sent WhatsApp message from an international number, which wasn’t getting traced. During probe it came out that Gurbir had taken child along to buy vegetables,” said Dilbagh Singh, DSP (investigation), Jagraon.

“After sending the ransom message, he panicked. He gave the child some intoxicants to make him unconscious and then pushed in the canal. After returning to village around 10 pm, he acted normal and started helping family in searching for the child. But during probe, all leads pointed towards him,” said DSP.

“During interrogation, he revealed that he had got to know that child’s father had recently sold a piece of land. So he wanted Rs 20 lakh to move abroad,” said DSP.

Police sources said that the accused was detained Monday itself but it took three days to find the body which was finally recovered from Akhara canal, around two kilometers ahead from the point where child was pushed in the waters.

The autopsy of body was done at Civil Hospital Jagraon Wednesday which was followed by cremation.