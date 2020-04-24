Ludhiana: 5 villages in ‘zero case’ Fazilka sealed after couple tests positive

A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020. A medical team conducts thermal screening of Newspaper vendors at sector 61 of Mohali on Thursday, April 23 2020.

ZERO CASE district Fazilka was on high alert Thursday after a newly-wed couple going to their native village in Rajasthan stayed overnight at a village in Abohar, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reaching their destination.

The couple, who are from Amar Singhwala village of Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, had been stuck for the past month in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, where they gotten married.

On March 19, they reached Abohar in a tempo supplying fruits and vegetables, said SSP Fazilka Harjit Singh.

He said, “The tempo driver was from Abohar and had gone to Bihar for supplies. He was coming back to Abohar and on the way, picked up the couple from Ghazipur. Because it was an essential services supply tempo, they managed to reach Abohar.”

The couple then stayed overnight at their relative’s home in Abohar’s Shergarh village. On April 20, they resumed their journey, crossing the sealed border between Punjab and Rajasthan through various routes so as to avoid police, but police managed to stop them. They were tested and found positive.

“After they tested positive, we got an alert from Ganganagar and sealed five villages — Shergarh, Bhjawvala vasi, Dharangal, Kallerkhera and Bhangala, whose villagers had come in direct contact with the couple. A total of 45 samples were taken and they have been sent for testing to Faridkot Medical College. Six persons have been home quarantined, while five have been shifted to the isolation centre of civil hospital,” Arvinderpal Singh Sandhu, Fazilka DC, told The Indian Express.

