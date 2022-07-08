Zubair arrest illegal, will defend freedom of speech if elected: Sinha

Opposition’s joint Presidential candidate and former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said that the arrest of fact-checking website Alt News was “najayaz” (illegal) and that he would defend the freedom of speech and that of press if elected to the country’s highest office.

Sinha, who arrived in Lucknow for campaigning, met leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). He held a press conference in the presence of SP president Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary even as SP alliance partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar was conspicuous by his absence.

On this, Akhilesh said that it was Rajbhar’s problem and should thus be left to him.

Asking journalists to question the NDA’s Presidential candidate (Droupadi Murmu) once she comes to Lucknow for campaigning on Friday, Singh said that in the present scenario India does not need a President who keeps quiet. “In fact, the country today needs a President who uses his intellect,” he said.

Sinha said that if elected to the President’s office, he would be answerable to the Constitution alone. He said that this does not mean that he would have conflict with the Prime Minister.

He said that if it comes to his knowledge as the President that the Centre is doing something that is hampering the democracy by bringing down elected governments like it did in Mahrashtra and other states he would stop the dispensation from doing so.

“I will also try to stop communal polarisation. I shall defend the freedom of speech and freedom of the press besides the rights given under the Constitution. I condemn the arrest of Mohd Zubair,” he added.

The former Union minister asked the journalists to ask Murmu what were her views on the country’s present economic situation as well on foreign policy and what she felt about what was happening in the society.

Referring to the government’s demonetisation move as the “biggest scam” of the century, Sinha said that he does not have any personal fight with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but his policies and style of functioning. “Modi ji se meri vyaktigat ladayi nahi hai.. ladayi hai unki style of functioning, unki nitiyon se,” said Shina. On Friday, he would be campaigning in Gujarat, he added.