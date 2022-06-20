Zomato delivery agent thrashed, subjected to casteist slurs in Lucknow, 14 booked

A 25-year-old food delivery agent was allegedly thrashed and subjected to casteist slur by a group of people when he went to deliver an order in the Ashiana area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The victim Vineet Kumar Rawat, who works for Zomato, alleged that a house owner refused to receive food from his hands as he was a Dalit and spat tobacco in his face.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against two people, identified as Ajay Singh and Abhay Singh, and 12 other unidentified people at the Ashiana police station. According to the police, Ajay Singh is a businessman who runs a petrol pump. No arrest has been made in the case till now.

“We are collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to collect evidence in the case. Investigation of the case is on,” said ADCP, East (Lucknow), SM Qasim Abidi. He added that Ajay’s family was present in the house when the alleged incident happened.

According to the police, Kumar alleged that on Saturday evening, he went to Sector H of the Ashiana colony to deliver a food order. When he reached the house, Kumar said, the customer opened the door and asked him his name. Kumar alleged that when he told the customer his name, the person abused him with casteist remarks and refused to take food from his hands.

“Kumar alleged that when he asked the man to cancel the order if he did not want to accept it, the man got angry and spat tobacco in his face,” said a police officer.

According to the police, Kumar alleged that around 12 other people came out of the house and thrashed him with sticks. Kumar said that he escaped from the spot leaving behind his motorcycle and called up the police control room. He added that he returned with a police team and got back his vehicle.

The medical examination of Kumar revealed that he had suffered injuries, the police said.

The case against the accused has been lodged under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) as well as the SC/ST Act.