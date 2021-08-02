Zila Panchayat gives nod to rename Firozabad as Chandranagar: Chairman

The Firozabad Zila Panchayat had passed a proposal to rename the district Chandranagar, Panchayat chairman Harshita Singh said on Sunday.

The proposal was introduced on Saturday during the first Zila Panchayat session by Block Pramukh Laxmi Narayan Yadav, a BJP leader and former district chief of the party. Yadav was elected to the office from Firozabad (Sadar) in the recently concluded Panchayat polls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Zila Panchayat chairman Harshita Singh said, “The proposal was introduced orally in a session on Saturday when most members were present. The proposal was brought by Block Pramukh Laxmi Narayan, and the House passed it as no opposition was shown by anybody. Not one person in the House opposed it,” said Singh.

“By the next week, we will write a letter to the district magistrate informing him about the proposal, and then he will take further action and write to the government. Ultimately, the government will take the final decision about the name change,” said Singh.

Asked about the reason for the name change, Singh said, “We are not changing the name. We are simply going back to the old name, which was Chandranagar before the Mughals came to India. It was Firoz Shah, who was Emperor Akbar’s representative, named this place Firozabad. Before the 1560s, this place was named after King Chandra Sen, who ruled before the Mughals.”

Yadav said said the “whole district wanted this change”. “I read this proposal as the first order of business in the new session. It was passed by a voice vote,” he said.

According to the official website of Firozabad district, the ancient name of the town was Chandwar Nagar.

“The name ‘Firozabad’ was given during the regime of Akbar by Mansab Dar Firoz Shah in 1566,” says the website.