Zila Panchayat cancels lease of SP’s Mainpuri office over ‘violation of norms’

The Zila Panchayat board on Monday got the local Samajwadi Party (SP) office on Devi Road area in Mainpuri district vacated after canceling its lease on grounds of “violation of norms”.

The office had been operating in the area since 1994.

Mainpuri is considered to be an SP stronghold. Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav contested and won from Karhal seat in Mainpuri during the 2022 Assembly polls by defeating Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr SP Singh Baghel.

President of SP’s Mainpuri unit Devendra Singh said the board had cancelled the SP office’s 90-year lease over “false allegations”.

“The SP office has been operating out of a two-room building belonging to Zila Panchayat since 1994. In 1994, the Zila Panchayat had allotted the property to us for 10 years. In 2004, it gave same property to us on lease for 90 years. Without any prior warning, the Zila Panchayat on September 9 issued a notice directing us to vacate the office in two days as the lease has been cancelled. It was not possible for us to vacate the office on such short notice. On September 12, the Zila Panchayat with the help of local police forcibly vacated our office,” said Singh.

He added, “The Zila Panchayat is levelling false allegations to cancel our lease. We were paying the rent regularly and there was no complaint of violations. On Tuesday, I met the District Magistrate and informed him about the matter. So far, nothing has been done. Now, I have filed a writ petition in Allahabad High Court into the matter.”

SP workers in Mainpuri alleged that the district administration had taken the action to “harass” the cadre.

“The government forcibly vacated our party office to harass us,” said a party worker of Mainpuri.

Advertisement

SP’s Mainpuri district office is located at Avas Vikas area of the city.

Talking to The Indian Express, Apar Mukhya Adhikari of Zila Panchayat (Mainpuri) OP Singh denied the allegations levelled by SP workers and claimed that the latter had vacated the office willingly.

“The SP was initially given the property for 10 years on the grounds that they don’t have any space to run a party office. In 2004, the property was given to them on a 90-year lease. The lease was cancelled on various grounds including that the party has opened a new office in the city. They were not using those two rooms which were given to them on lease.”

Advertisement

“As per the lease agreement, the rent was to be hiked by five percent of the total rent every year but this was not being paid,” said the official.