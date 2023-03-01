YS Sachan murder case: HC sets aside summons ordered by lower court

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Tuesday set aside a summon order issued by a Special Judicial Magistrate of CBI to seven government officials – some of them now retired – in connection with the death of Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Yogendra Singh Sachan in 2011.

On June 22, 2011, Sachan was found on the first floor of an unused toilet of the Lucknow District Jail Hospital. Police had arrested Sachan in April, 2011 in connection with a case lodged at Wazirganj police station in Lucknow for alleged bungling, misappropriation, cheating and forgery of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds in the financial year 2010-2011.

Following a High Court order, the probe into the case was later transferred to the CBI. The agency filed a closure report in the case – once in 2011 and the other in 2013 – but Sachan’s wife Malti Sachan had filed a protest application against the reports citing “various gaps” in the probe.

On November 19, 2019, a special court in Lucknow rejected the second closure report filed by the CBI and treated the protest petition case as a complainant case. On July 7, 2022, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Lucknow issued summons to seven retired government officials including former UP Director General of Police Karamveer Singh.

The other persons who were issued the notices were retired IPS officers Vijay Kumar Gupta and Subhesh Kumar Singh, retired jail staff Bhim Sain Mukund, Sunil Kumar Singh, Pahind Singh and Babu Ram Dubey. The seven government officials then moved the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court separately with a prayer for impugning the summon order.

Passing the order on Tuesday, a bench comprising Justice DK Singh said the impugned order to discard the closure reports was “preposterous”. “…In the absence of an order of sanction for prosecution of the petitioners for the offence in question, the order of cognisance is bad in law and is liable to be set aside. Even otherwise, the impugned order, which would disclose non-application of mind by the learned Magistrate and without there being any overwhelming evidence and material to discard the closure reports filed by the CBI under Section 173 (2) CrPC, summoning the petitioners, who are retired/serving government officers to face trial for such a serious offence under Section 302 read with Section 120-B IPC, is preposterous and to some extent outrageous. The impugned order is, therefore, set aside,” the court stated.

The bench also stated that the complainant was “obsessed with a new theory of gaps in the investigation by the CBI.” Maintaining that all petitions are “allowed” the court further stated, “The allegations are against the retired/serving public/police officers, who were acting in discharge of their official duty when the police was carrying out an investigation. The Magistrate should not have acted on the guess of the complainant. The complainant is obsessed with a new theory of gaps in the investigation by the CBI. The existence of overwhelming material and compelling reasons is a must before summoning a person. Summoning a person to face trial for a criminal case is a serious matter. The complaint in the present case would not disclose commission of offence under Sections 302 and 120-B IPC.”

“The learned Magistrate, while taking cognisance on the basis of the complaint, has to be more cautious and careful than taking cognisance on a police report as in the latter scenario, the Magistrate had an advantage of a police report… In the case in hand, the Magistrate did not have the benefit of police reports, which are against the theory of the complainant. There must be compelling reasons and overwhelming material to discard the conclusion of the investigation reports submitted by the CBI,” the court said.