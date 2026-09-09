YouTuber held in Saharanpur for ‘breach of peace’

Police subsequently arrested Zariwala under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (arrest to prevent the commission of a cognizable offence).

A 34-year-old YouTuber and journalist was arrested in Saharanpur on Monday for “breach of peace” after she created a ruckus at the Circuit House, police said on Tuesday.

Police, meanwhile, lodged another FIR against Huda Zariwala for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media following the demolition of a mosque within the Saharanpur Collectorate premises.

“We have arrested Huda Zariwala on charges of breach of peace for creating a nuisance at the Circuit House. She was produced before the court, which sent her to judicial custody,” Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Vyom Bindal said.

According to the police, Zariwala was stopped from entering the Circuit House by woman police personnel during the visit of Leader of Opposition Lal Bihari Yadav. “The woman (Zariwala) created disturbance and behaved aggressively, despite the female officers present at the spot trying to convince her that she was not permitted to go further,” said a police officer.