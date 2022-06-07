scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

2 YouTube channels booked, blocked for inciting communal frenzy though ‘misleading’ news

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said "misleading" news about riots and imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels.

By: PTI | Bareilly |
June 7, 2022 1:33:15 pm
2 YouTube channels booked, blocked for inciting communal frenzy though 'misleading' newsFollowing this, a case was registered against the two channels -- RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production -- under the Information Technology Act on Monday at the Kotwali police station, he said. (File Photo)

A case has been registered against two YouTube channels and they have been blocked for allegedly inciting communal frenzy by streaming “misleading” news about the imposition of curfew and riots in Bareilly, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said “misleading” news about riots and imposition of curfew in Bareilly was flashed on the two YouTube channels.

Following this, a case was registered against the two channels — RA Knowledge World and Bareilly Production — under the Information Technology Act on Monday at the Kotwali police station, he said.

The SHO of the Kotwali police station, Himanshu Nigam, said both the channels aired wrong facts and an attempt was made to disturb the communal situation of the city.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...Premium
Explained: Delhi’s deep ties in Gulf were delinked from faith, now ...
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for IndiaPremium
Explained: Why the Gulf matters for India
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...Premium
Omar Abdullah: ‘Every single (Pandit) employee who goes back, I consider ...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Lucknow

District Magistrate of Bareilly Shivakant said that the administration was keeping a close watch on all the developments.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement