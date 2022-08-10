Youth out on bail in molestation case booked for killing girl’s father

August 10, 2022 3:57:54 am
A 21-year-old man, out on bail in a molestation case, allegedly shot dead the father of the victim at a village in Hamirpur district on Monday.
While the police have booked the youth, his father, uncle and a friend for the murder, they have not yet arrested anyone . The youth and his father and friend have been detained for questioning, police said.
According to police, the 21-year-old was arrested last year after a 17-year-old girl from the village filed a police complaint, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her when she was alone in her house. The youth was booked under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (house trespass) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). In January this year, he was released on bail.
The girl’s family alleged that since his release from jail, the youth was threatening them and demanded money that he had spent as legal fees.
Subscriber Only Stories
The family alleged that on Monday, the girl’s father was on his way to a neighbouring village to meet his friend when the four — the youth, his father, uncle and a friend — attacked him near a canal outside the village. The four beat him first, and then shot him in the chest, the family alleged.
“According to the complainant, the 45-year-old man after receiving bullet called him from his cellphone after which they rushed to the spot… the girl’s father was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police officer said.
Later, the girl’s family and villagers protested outside the mortuary and demanded the arrest of the accused.
“So far, we have not found any evidence suggesting that the youth and his family were pressuring the girl. There is an old dispute between the two families. We have come to know that after getting released from jail, the youth had left the village. He returned to the village recently,” said a police officer. Police are also examining the call details of all the accused to verify their locations at the time of the crime.
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
