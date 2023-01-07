Youth held for killing girl’s uncle for ‘opposing their relationship’

THE KANPUR police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his neighbour belonging to another community after the latter fixed his niece’s marriage to another youth. Police claimed that the arrested accused, Naushad, had been in a relationship with the victim’s 18-year-old niece and wanted to marry her. Police identified the deceased as Pushpendra Singh. The body is yet to be found, police said.

On Friday, the victim’s uncle, Shiv Narayan Singh, registered an FIR against Naushad and four family members of the accused, including his father and brother, at Kakwan police station for allegedly killing Pushpendra and disposing of the body on Tuesday.

Pushpendra’s family filed a missing complaint with the police on Wednesday when he did not return home after stepping out to distribute invitation cards for his niece’s wedding.

Later, police found the victim’s motorcycle and blood-stained belongings on the bank of a canal around two km from Pushpendra’s village, Manawa.

“Naushad has confessed to the crime. Police are interrogating him further,” said Divisional Commissioner of Police, Kanpur (West) Vijay Dhull. He said a search operation for Pushpendra’s body was underway at the canal. Divers have been called in, he added.

Relatives of the deceased, along with local residents, staged a protest along the Kanpur-Etawah highway, demanding arrest of all the accused booked in the case. The agitation was called off after police assured strict action.

Naushad’s brother Sajid, father Mehndi Hasan, uncle Mehboob Alam and Mehboob’s son Amir have also been booked in the case.

Advertisement

Pushpendra’s niece has been staying with at his residence for the past few years. Heavy police force has been deployed at Manawa village, which is Hindu-dominated, to avoid any untoward incident.

Pushpendra’s cousin Ajay Singh told The Indian Express on Friday that the accused Naushad, who used to work at a motorcycle mechanic shop, was putting pressure on Pushpendra’s niece for marriage. Pushpendra complained about this to Naushad’s family a few months ago. However, Naushad persisted, Singh said.

“Pushpendra then fixed his niece’s marriage with another youth on January 25. This angered the accused,” said Ajay.

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning Pushpendra went to a relative’s house in Halamau village to distribute wedding invitation cards.

“Pushpendra called his mother Rama Devi on Tuesday evening and informed her that the accused had stopped him while he was returning home and threatened him with dire consequences. A few minutes later, when we tried to call Pushpendra again, his phone was switched off,” said Ajay Singh.

The next day, when Pushpendra did not reach home, the family launched a search for him but to no avail. They then approached the police.

Later on Wednesday evening, local residents spotted Pushpendra’s belongings, including blood-stained hand gloves, and informed the police.