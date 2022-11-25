Youth held in Bulandshahr for justifying Shraddha’s murder by posing as Muslim man

Days after a 26-year-old youth allegedly made inflammatory statements to justify the murder of Shraddha while interacting with a mediaperson, the Bulandshahr police Friday arrested him for deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

The accused, who had identified himself as Rashid Khan before the media, was found out to be Vikas Kumar. Kumar had told a journalist that if a man is not in a good mood, he can chop a woman into 35 pieces.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Shlok Kumar said, “Two days back, a video came to light in which a youth, who claimed to be Rashid Khan, was found making objectionable comments. A case was filed at the Sikandrabad police station.”

The SSP added that Friday, the police took the person in custody and during questioning, he identified himself as Vikas Kumar. “In the preliminary inquiry, the police found out five cases against the accused — two in Bulandshahr and three in Gautam Budh Nagar. The cases filed against him are of theft and Arms Act. The video was shot in Delhi,” he added.

Station house officer, Sikandrabad police station (Bulandshahr), Akhilesh Tripathi said, “A complaint was filed by Ravindra Sharma, who claims to be a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch. The FIR was lodged Friday under IPC Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). We arrested Vikas Kumar with the help of surveillance and human intelligence.”

A native of Bulandshahr, Vikas works as a labourer. In the viral clip, Vikas is purportedly heard saying, “If a man’s mood is not right, why 35? he can chop (a woman) into 36 pieces.” When the journalist asks from where he has been trained in such thoughts, the man said, “What training, just take a knife and start cutting.”

The journalist is further heard inquiring Vikas if he has experience of such crimes. The accused is then heard saying, “Yes, I have experience. If someone argues with me, I will cut them up.” When asked in Aftab was right in murdering Shraddha, he replied, “Could be a mistake or the right thing. He didn’t chop into too many pieces, just 35.”