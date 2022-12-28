Youth escapes from police custody, 2 cops suspended

Two policemen were suspended and an FIR was lodged against them after a youth wanted in nine cases escaped from their custody from the district hospital in Mathura early Monday morning.

Four police teams have been formed to trace the absconding youth who was admitted to the hospital after being hit by a bullet in the leg during an encounter with the police late Saturday night.

The police said that Asruddin, alias Asru (24), a resident of Jhangawali village in the district who is facing nine cases of robbery and assault, was arrested from the Shergarh area.

He was admitted to the district hospital in the custody of head constable Rajveer Singh and constable Ravi.

“Around 6am on Monday, Asruddin freed himself from the manacles and escaped while the two cops were asleep. The patients in nearby beds saw him escape and informed the policemen but he had fled by then, perhaps in a van waiting at the main gate of the hospital. Both the policemen have been suspended. Also, an FIR was lodged against them and the escapee,” said Sonu Singh, in-charge of the Shergarh police station in Mathura.

“A team from the Shergarh police station had brought Asruddin to the district jail after producing him in a special court on Sunday but the prison doctor sent him back to hospital as the cops did not bring the discharge slip which is mandatory as per the jail manual,” said Mathura Jail Superintendent Brijesh Kumar Singh.

“Asruddin has six cases registered against him at the Shergarh police station, two at Kosi Kalan and one at Naujheel police station. He hides in Haryana after committing crimes in the district to escape the police. We have formed four special teams to nab him and are hopeful of getting a breakthrough soon,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Trigun Bisen said.

The police sid the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital are non-functional and they are relying on eyewitness accounts of patients who saw Asruddin escape. “The CCTV cameras are being repaired but none was operational at the time of his escape,” said Mathura district hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Mukund Bansal.