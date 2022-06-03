Youth, Dalit woman who eloped on May 3 held, produced in court

The police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old youth from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community and a Dalit woman aged 22 who had eloped from Baghpat’s Bachod village on May 3 and produced them in a local court.

Three members of the youth’s family had consumed poison during a police raid on May 24 and died later.

The woman told the court that she wanted to live with the youth. The court ordered that she be handed over to her family for now and arrangements be made by the area police to fulfil her wish.

Soon after the two had eloped, the girl’s father lodged a kidnapping FIR at the local police station. Thereafter, police started raiding premises of the youth’s family.

On May 24, when a police team forcibly entered the family house looking for the youth, his mother and two sisters consumed poison. They died two days later, leading to protests in the village. “We will follow the court order,” Baghpat Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Manish Mishra said.

The boy’s family had lodged an FIR at the Chaprauli police station on May 24 alleging that the assault and misbehaviour by the police forced his wife and two daughters aged 18 and 16 to consume poison in presence of the law enforcers.

A case of attempt to murder case was registered against eight persons, including the then local police station in-charge Naresh Pal who was suspended later.