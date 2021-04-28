Youth booked for tweeting misleading info on oxygen supply: Amethi Police

He and other senior police officers refused to share information on the finding of the probe.

Amethi police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against a 26-year-old youth for allegedly spreading “false information” on social media over the supply of oxygen.

Police said that during a preliminary inquiry it was found allegations made by accused Shashank Yadav on Twitter turned out to be false.

“Shashank Yadav has been booked for spreading misleading information,” said Circle Officer, Amethi, Arpit Kapoor.

He and other senior police officers refused to share information on the finding of the probe.

The case has been filed under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 505(1) (B) (With intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) at the Ramganj police station. Police have also invoked Epidemic Disease Act against the accused.

Sub-inspector Virendra Singh, posted at Ramganj police said, said that Shashank Yadav has been accused of giving false information about oxygen supply and spread of coronavirus on social media to target the state government.

“It was found during the inquiry that because of the accused’s false tweet, several persons made allegations against the government,” said Singh, adding that during preliminary probe Yadav admitted to having sent out the tweet.

Apart from Yadav, no one else has been made accused in the case, the Circle Officer added.