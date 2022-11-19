scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Youth booked for murder, illegal conversion held

According to police, they received information that Sufiyan was spotted near Dubagga crossing. “After seeing the police team, Sufiyan opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired in which Sufiyan got injured,” said a police officer.

UP crime news, Uttar pradesh murder news, UP murder case, UP illegal conversion, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsPolice said they recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from Sufiyan, against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier.

Police on Thursday said they have arrested the 21-year-old man, who had allegedly pushed a 19-year-old woman from the fourth floor of a building in the city’s Dubagga area on  Tuesday, thereby causing her death.

Sufiyan was booked for murder and illegal conversion after the woman’s family alleged that he pushed her to death as she was not willing to convert before marrying him. Police said that Sufiyan was arrested from the Dubagga area of the city following a brief cross-gunfire in which he received a bullet injury in his leg.

Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from Sufiyan, against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier. DCP (Lucknow West) Shivasimpi Channappa said, “Sufiyan was absconding since the incident. Police teams were conducting raids to trace him. Police today arrested him during an encounter after which he was sent to hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.”

More from Lucknow

According to police, they received information that Sufiyan was spotted near Dubagga crossing. “After seeing the police team, Sufiyan opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired in which Sufiyan got injured,” said a police officer.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 01:47:58 am
Next Story

To demolish 150-yr-old Carnac Bridge, over 500 at work today

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement