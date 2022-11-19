Youth booked for murder, illegal conversion held

Police on Thursday said they have arrested the 21-year-old man, who had allegedly pushed a 19-year-old woman from the fourth floor of a building in the city’s Dubagga area on Tuesday, thereby causing her death.

Sufiyan was booked for murder and illegal conversion after the woman’s family alleged that he pushed her to death as she was not willing to convert before marrying him. Police said that Sufiyan was arrested from the Dubagga area of the city following a brief cross-gunfire in which he received a bullet injury in his leg.

Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from Sufiyan, against whom a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced earlier. DCP (Lucknow West) Shivasimpi Channappa said, “Sufiyan was absconding since the incident. Police teams were conducting raids to trace him. Police today arrested him during an encounter after which he was sent to hospital for treatment. His condition is stable.”

According to police, they received information that Sufiyan was spotted near Dubagga crossing. “After seeing the police team, Sufiyan opened fire. In retaliation, police also fired in which Sufiyan got injured,” said a police officer.