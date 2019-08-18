UP: Youth beaten to death, search on for four suspects, say police

A 23-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by the family members of a woman he was in a relationship with in a village in Basti Friday, police said.

The postmortem report of the deceased has confirmed head injury as the cause of death and a search was on for four accused named in the case by the victim’s family. According to the police, there was also an old feud between the families of the victim and accused.

“As per the complaint, on Friday night, the man was attacked with sticks by four men while he was asleep outside his house. Police were informed later in the night but the time the suspects had escaped by the time a team reached the spot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The postmortem report has confirmed that he was beaten up and died due to blunt head injuries,” said a police officer. On the possible trigger for the incident, a senior police officer said sources in the village claimed that kin of the accused had spotted Vikas talking to a woman from their family.

“We, however, are yet to confirm this and identify the woman. There is no such mention in the complaint but there may be merit in the information. We are searching for the accused and things will be more clear after they are arrested. An FIR for murder has been registered against the accused,” said the officer.