Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

‘Young athletes are getting new opportunities:’ UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Saansad Khel Mahakumbh

Adityanath also said that his government is providing necessary sports infrastructure for young talents by constructing playgrounds in the 58,000 gram panchayats

Yogi on UP sportsCM Yogi Adityanath tries his hand at hockey in Basti on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’, an initiative for the youth to showcase their sporting talent, has provided opportunities to young players in the rural areas.

Adityanath also said that his government is providing necessary sports infrastructure for young talents by constructing playgrounds in the 58,000 gram panchayats.

“Of the 58,000 panchayats, land has been acquired in 34,000 panchayats for playgrounds. In Basti, 30 playgrounds have been constructed in various villages,” he said, adding the state government is making efforts to develop a stadium in every district and mini-stadium at the block level.

“The ‘Khelo India’ campaign was launched in the entire nation eight years ago and it has since spread to every village through the ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh’. This provided the rural youth with a platform for sports in 2021 and an opportunity to progress,” he said.

First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India's 4k strong 'Maharaja Collection' of artworks formally transfer...

Besides, sports kits are being made available to the players through ‘Yuvak Mangal Dal’ and ‘Mahila Mangal Dal’ in every revenue village, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 09:26 IST
