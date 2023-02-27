You have danda, also remember your heart: PM to police recruits

Asking the new police recruits in Uttar Pradesh to be “sensitive”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the state “today is known for better law and order” and “new employment opportunities”.

In a video message to 9,055 new police and fire officer recruits, who were given appointment letters at a function in Lucknow, Prime Minister Modi said: “When you join this (police) service, you get a ‘danda’ (stick) from the government. But don’t forget that the government came later. First, god gave you a heart. Therefore, you will have to understand the heart more than the stick. You have to be sensitive and make the system sensitive too.”

He also said that this should be kept in mind during the training of the young recruits so that they become as sensitive as possible.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the event, emphasised on maintaining the police force’s “iqbal” or authority.

“Security and the rule of law are prerequisites for good governance. Therefore, the authority of the police force has to be maintained in every situation,” the chief minister said at the event.

Praising the Adityanath government for “improving law and order situation” in the state, PM Modi said: “There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for mafia and dhwast (collapsed) law and order. Today, the state is known for better law and order and as a development-oriented state. The BJP government has strengthened the sense of security among the people… The improved law and order, and safe atmosphere have led to new opportunities for employment, business and investment in the state.” Pointing out that he was addressing a rozgar mela almost every week in BJP-ruled states, Modi said employment opportunities increase wherever law and order is sound.