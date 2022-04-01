Yogi’s new target: 10,000 jobs in 100 days

After facing the Opposition’s heat over the unemployment issue in the recently concluded Assembly election campaign, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a meeting of the heads of all the state recruitment boards and gave them the target to give jobs to over 10,000 youths in the first 100 days of his second term.

In a high-level review meeting with the chairpersons of Lok Sewa Aayog, Uttar Pradesh Adhinasta Sewa Aayog, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board as well as Uttar Pradesh Police Sewa Bharti Evam Pronnati (Promotion) Board, the chief minister told them to shorten the recruitment process and ensure digitisation for transparency.

“The chief minister directed officials to explore the use of technology for conducting competitive examinations to ensure transparency and reduce the incidents of paper leak to almost nil,” Director (Information) Shishir Singh, who was also in the meeting, told The Indian Express.

With allegations of the recruitment process extending for months and sometimes years, Adityanath also directed the selection board chairpersons to ensure that recruitment related to a particular financial year or session is completed in that session itself.

With incidents of paper leak casting uncertainty over the examinations, the chief minister also told the chairpersons to select those agencies for conducting examinations that do not have a “tainted past”. He also directed officers to ensure that reservation norms are followed in the selection process.

In his previous term, the BJP government had faced allegations of neglecting reservation norms in the selection process – a charge refuted by his government.

Earlier in the day, the CM ordered the suspension of Sonbhadra District Magistrate TK Shibu and Ghaziabad SSP Pawan Kumar. While Shibu, an IAS officer, was suspended for allegations of corruption against him, Kumar, an IPS officer, was suspended for allegedly failing to control crime in the district, the government said. “The suspensions have sent several messages. First of all, the government is serious about zero tolerance toward corruption and crime. Failing to tackle them will entail action,” said a senior officer.

Thursday’s decisions are an extension of the chief minister’s recent direction to officials and ministers to set three short-term goals – first 100 days, six months and 1 year – for the government.

In the first week of his second term, soon after he allocated portfolios to his ministers, Adityanath not only set out goals for his government but also emphasised fixing the accountability.