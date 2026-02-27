Yogi wraps up 4-day visit to Singapore, Japan with Rs 1.5 lakh cr deals, Rs 2.5 lakh cr investment offers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for a picture with a backdrop of Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak and a UNESCO World Heritage site, in Yamanashi on Thursday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s four-day visit to Singapore and Japan, has yielded Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the state government said on Thursday.

According to the statement issued by the government, the chief minister’s visit marked a “decisive step” towards achieving the state’s target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, vast market potential and young workforce, CM Adityanath said, “Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here.”