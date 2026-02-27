Yogi wraps up 4-day visit to Singapore, Japan with Rs 1.5 lakh cr deals, Rs 2.5 lakh cr investment offers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s four-day visit to Singapore and Japan, has yielded Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore and investment proposals amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore, the state government said on Thursday.
According to the statement issued by the government, the chief minister’s visit marked a “decisive step” towards achieving the state’s target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029-30.
Describing Uttar Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, vast market potential and young workforce, CM Adityanath said, “Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here.”
He proposed a global partnership with Japan in sectors such as data centres, semiconductors and green energy, and invited investments in tourism and hospitality as well.
According to the state government, the major companies with whom the MoUs were signed include Kubota Corporation, Spark Minda (in collaboration with Toyo Denso), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co. Ltd.
Major corporations, such as Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Cars India Ltd., Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Rapidus Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co. Ltd. and MUFG Bank, participated in ‘B2G’ meetings.
Meanwhile, the key investment sectors included agricultural machinery, auto OEMs and components, automotive R&D, semiconductors, data centers, green hydrogen, power-to-gas, compressed biogas, ESDM, logistics and warehousing.
An announcement was also made on Thursday, to establish a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence in collaboration with the University of Yamanashi, Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, IIT Kanpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, IIT BHU and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur.
Additionally, a 500-acre ‘Japan City’ is being developed in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) area, near the airport, catering exclusively to Japanese investors, which aims to create a cluster-based development with top-notch connectivity, logistics, and export facilities. The city will host dedicated auto clusters and R&D facilities for OEMs and component manufacturers, fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies.
