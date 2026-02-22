Yogi to leave for 4-day visit to Singapore, Japan today; investment diplomacy boost, industrial expansion on agenda

Yogi Adityanath has departed for a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan to attract investments and deepen industrial partnerships. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave on Sunday evening for his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan aimed at strengthening the state’s investment diplomacy and industrial expansion. This will be his first foreign visit after his Myanmar trip in 2017.

During his stay in Singapore from February 23- 24, and Japan from February 25-26, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of 33 global companies to explore new opportunities for investment, technological collaboration, and industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh.

A key highlight of the visit will be Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings and roundtable interactions, where CM Adityanath will engage directly with the investors. Acting in the role of the state’s CEO, he will also present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial roadmap, policy stability, and business potential.