Yogi to leave for 4-day visit to Singapore, Japan today; investment diplomacy boost, industrial expansion on agenda

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will leave on Sunday evening for his four-day visit to Singapore and Japan aimed at strengthening the state’s investment diplomacy and industrial expansion. This will be his first foreign visit after his Myanmar trip in 2017.
During his stay in Singapore from February 23- 24, and Japan from February 25-26, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of 33 global companies to explore new opportunities for investment, technological collaboration, and industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh.
A key highlight of the visit will be Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings and roundtable interactions, where CM Adityanath will engage directly with the investors. Acting in the role of the state’s CEO, he will also present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial roadmap, policy stability, and business potential.
The CM will also address members of the Indian diaspora and interact with school students to share Uttar Pradesh’s development journey.
With a population of 25 crore, Uttar Pradesh has positioned itself as a major production and consumption hub, the government said, adding, a vast workforce, a large market, and rapidly developing infrastructure form the strong foundation of the vision to make the state the “Manufacturing Hub of India.”
Meetings with 25 Singapore-based companies
During his Singapore visit, CM Adityanath will meet representatives of 25 companies. Discussions will be held with Google and STT Global on data center infrastructure; Japfa Group and Olam International on agribusiness; Mapletree and AISATS on logistics networks; and AVPN, GSC Greens, and EDPR Sunseap on clean and solar energy investments.
He will also hold talks with Greenfield Ventures and DreamTrust on hospitality and theme parks; Universal Success Group on packaging; Sembcorp on industrial parks; and Singapore Airlines Engineering Company on collaboration in the aviation sector. Meetings with global investment funds such as Temasek, GIC, and Blackstone will focus on capital investment, while discussions with Fullerton Financial, DBS Bank, and Vertex Ventures will explore fintech and startup collaboration opportunities.
Meetings with eight major Japanese companies
During his visit to Japan, the Chief Minister will meet representatives of eight leading companies, and the key agenda includes automobile investments with Kubota and Suzuki; semiconductor collaboration with Tokyo Electron; electronics manufacturing with Toshiba; and automobile supply chain cooperation with Toyo Denso, Japan Aviation Electronics, and Nagase & Company. He will also hold discussions with Kanadevia on green hydrogen and Marubeni on hospitality and real estate investments.
Engagement through G2B and roundtable meetings
Through G2B and roundtable meetings, CM Adityanath will discuss Uttar Pradesh’s industrial policy, land bank availability, expressway network, logistics systems, and skill development initiatives with investors, with an aim to accelerate investment proposals and pave way for joint projects.
“The CM’s visit is not only an effort to attract investments but also a significant step toward strengthening “Brand UP” on the global stage. This visit is also seen as a crucial step toward a one trillion dollar economy,” the government said.
“Over the course of the four-day visit, the Chief Minister will present a new image of Uttar Pradesh to global investors— law and order, policy stability, and rapid connectivity that together create a favorable investment climate. The visit is expected to play an important role in advancing the state toward its goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy and in reinforcing the “Make in UP” vision at the global level,” the government stated.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has criticized Suryakumar Yadav's cautious batting approach in the T20 World Cup, calling it "dangerous" for the team. While Yadav's 84-run knock in the opener against USA was lauded, Manjrekar believes he has been too conservative in subsequent matches. This could lead to a lack of resources being utilized and a dangerous tactic of controlling the innings.