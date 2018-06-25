CM Yogi Adityanath wants quota for Dalits in AMU, Jamia

At the launch of a cleanliness drive on the bank of Gomti river in Lucknow. (Express Photo) At the launch of a cleanliness drive on the bank of Gomti river in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday raised the demand for reservation for Dalits in minority-run institutions like Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

He called on all those “concerned for Dalits” to raise the issue, reasoning that if institutions like Banaras Hindu University (BHU) could, why not minority-run institutes.

“Ek prashna yeh bhi pucha jana chahiye jo keh rahe hain ki Dalit ka apman ho raha hai… ki akhir Dalit bhaiyon ko Aligarh Muslim University aur Jamia Millia University mein bhi arakshan dene ka labh milna chahiye, is baat ko uthane ka karya kab karenge. (One question should be raised to all those who are saying that Dalits are being humiliated … when would they asked for reservation for our Dalit brothers in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia),” he said at a public meeting in Kannauj. “If BHU can give it to Dalits and backwards then why not in Aligarh Muslim University?”

Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath told the gathering that Rahul visited temples wherever elections took place, trying to “prove he is a Hindu”.

“But four generations of his ancestors never wore a janeu (sacred thread). Lekin jab bharat ki vastavik takat ka ehsas Rahul Gandhi ko hota hai to Rahul Gandhi ki mandir yaad ane lagte hain. (When Rahul Gandhi realised the true strength of India, he started remembering temples),” claimed the chief minister who also alleged that the Congress supported terrorism and was uneasy whenever the Narendra Modi-led central government took strong action against terrorism.

