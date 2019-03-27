Yogi targets Cong: ‘A family starts visiting temples when polls are near’

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath, while addressing rallies in Gorakhpur and Varanasi Tuesday, targeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her temple visit. Without naming her, he said there is a family that sees temples as “communal” for five years but as elections near “unhe Ram naam ki yaad aane lagti hai”. (They remember the name of Lord Ram)

Terming the Congress’s poll promise of Rs 72,000 annually to the poor as a “mere gimmick”, Adityanath alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not think of welfare of the poor from 2004 to 2014 when his mother was acting as “super PM”. Adityanth claimed that the Congress, SP and BSP were the biggest hurdles in the construction of Ram Temple.

“As election nears, one family starts visiting temples just to create an illusion,” said Adityanath adding, “panch varshon tak mandir unhe sampradayik nazar aane lagenge lekin chunao ate hi unhe Ram naam ki yaad aane lagti hai, unhe Bhagwan Vishwanath yaad ane lagte hai (For five years, they see temples as communal and as soon as elections approach, they start remembering

Lord Ram, they remember Lord Vishwanath).” He was referring to the recent visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Kashi Vishwanath Temple and her proposed visit to Ayodhya on March 29. The CM said, “Savdhan hone ki avashyakta hai..Yaad kariya Ram mandir ke mudde pe badha kaun hai… sabse bare badha, yeh jo SP-BSP-Congress ka bemel gadhbandhan hai…Yeh maha milawat sabse bara baadhak hai (The need is to be alert. Remember, who is the biggest hurdle in the issue of Ram Temple, it is the “disunited alliance” of SP-BSP and Congress).”

Later in the day, addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, Adityanath said, “I want to ask Rahul ji that a Congress-led government was in power from 2004 to 2014,” adding, “Iss sarkar mein “Super PM” ke taur par aapki mataji karya karti thi…” and asked why the UPA government did not come up with the schemes for welfare of the poor. He claimed that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “samvedansheel (sensitive) towards issues faced by farmers, the Congress was “samvedanheen” (insensitive).

Saying that that BJP was going before the public this election highlighting issues such as “sushashan, vikas and rashtravad” (governance, development and nationalism), Adityanath reminded people of India’s recent air strikes in Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan humare jawanon ka sir katke le jata tha… yeh log atankwadiyon ko biryani khilane ka kaam karte the” (Pakistan used to behead our soldiers… these people were busy feeding biryani to terrorists).

He added, “Lekin Pradhan Mantri Modi ne Pulwama ki ghatna ke baat, kaha ki jawanon ka balidan vyartha nahi jayega…aur aapne dekha hoga air strike ke madhyam se Balakot mein atanki campon ki nashta karke jo kaha karke dikhaya tha (But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said one thing after the Pulwama terror attack: that the sacrifice of our soldiers would not go waste. And you must have seen that through air-strike in Balakot and by destroying terrorist camps, he did what he said).”