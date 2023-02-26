Yogi takes a dig at Akhilesh over feud with Shivpal, says Opp behaviour ‘unparliamentary’

Uttar Pradesh Assembly’s Saturday’s session was marked by chaos and a war of words between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party president and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

During his motion of thanks, the chief minister targeted the Opposition for staging protests and interrupting the House proceedings while Governor Anandiben Patel was speaking on Day 1 of the Assembly’s Budget session on February 20. Calling their behaviour “unparliamentary” and one that “destroys the dignity of the House”, Adityanath said, “Those who cannot give respect to a female governor, the one who symbolises women power (‘matri shakti’), expecting them to give respect to half the population (the women), will be dishonesty,” he said. The Uttar Pradesh legislature’s Budget session started on a stormy note on February 20 with the SP disrupting Patel’s address with “Rajyapal wapas jao (Governor go back)” slogans.

The CM, without taking any names, remarked, “Earlier, people used to say ladke hain galti kar dete hain (they are boys, they make mistakes.).” The remark was an apparent reference to a similar statement made by SP founder and former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh. While addressing a 2014 rally in Moradabad district, Mulayam had reportedly opposed capital punishment for rape, saying, “Ladke, ladke hain… galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys… they commit mistakes)” during a 2014 rally Akhilesh followed up the comment with his reply and further added: “aapko sharam aani chahiye (you should be ashamed).”

In response, the chief minister said, “Sharam to tumhe karni chahiye jo apne baap ki samman nahi kar paye ho. Kam se kam iss baat pe sharam karni chahiye. (It’s you who should be ashamed for not respecting your father.)”

Objecting to the Opposition’s reaction, the CM said he did not mention anybody’s name but there should be discussions on the statements made earlier.

The chief minister also took a dig at the feud between the SP chief and his uncle Shivpal Yadav after Akhilesh reacted angrily on a few occasions. “Neta virodhi dal thoda gussa kam de, na to pradesh ko to ekjut nahi kar paye lekin parivar ko ek jut kar payenge (If the Leader of Opposition could control his anger, even if he could not unite the state but he will be able to unite the family).”

Later, the CM said, “Idhar ke hi bhay se sahi, lekin kam se kam, Kaka shree ka samman milna praramnbh ho gaya (Kaka shree (Shivpal) started getting respect (in the SP) following fear of treasury benches).”

Pointing towards Shivpal, the CM said whenever he looks at the senior SP leader, he is reminded of Mahabharat. “Shivpal ji, when I look at you, I am reminded of a scene from the Mahabharata. An experienced person like you is always cheated and repeatedly insulted. We respect you. You are our senior member and should get respect,” Adityanath continued.

The CM also raked up the recent cricket match that Akhilesh had challenged the government to. Citing a news report of a cricket match played between state ministers and IAS officers during the SP regime, Adityanath said, “Only games were played during the SP government. There was a game of laptop scam, a game of food grain scam, the game of Gomti riverfront scam.”

The chief minister also took a potshot at the Opposition by referring to Bhojpuri artist Neha Singh Rathore’s viral song “UP me ka ba Season 2”, days after the Uttar Pradesh Police sent her notice for allegedly spreading “disharmony”.

The video song hit out at the government over the deaths of two women in a fire during an eviction drive in Kanpur Dehat district. He said, “Kehte hain ka ba Uttar Pradesh me? Arre Baba ba na? Kuchh nahi to hum to hain. Usse bhi pareshani hai. Pareshani to har vyakti ki samjhi ja sakti hai. (They ask what is there in UP. At least I am here and they are upset with that too. Everybody’s problems can be understood and solved.”

— With PTI inputs