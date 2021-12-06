Yogi slams Akhilesh: Entire UP is my family, you only care for yours

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday responded to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe that those without family do not care for people, by saying that the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh were his family.

Addressing a public meeting in Chandauli district after launching various projects, Adityanath said, “The 25 crore population of the state is family for me. Had Akhilesh Yadav understood this definition of family, he possibly would not have commented on me not having a family. He should be aware that the people of the state are my family, and I will do whatever needs to be done keeping them in mind. But you [Akhilesh] have a narrow mindset, so you care about your family only and not the state. That resulted in riots, anarchy was at its peak and his ministers jeopardised the dignity of women.”

The CM hit out at alliances between Opposition parties in the past, such as the SP-Congress tie-up in the 2017 Assembly elections and the SP-BSP alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“What did the bhai-behen duo [Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress] do? What did the do ladkon ki jodi [Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi] do, and what did babua aur bua ki jodi [Mayawati and Akhilesh] do? They never did development because they lacked thought for that. They developed themselves only and for them, only their own families were the entire state,” said Adityanath.

He said the Opposition had no issues to raise against the government, and accused the Akhilesh-led SP government of misusing money meant for development.

“The money that was unnecessarily spent on the extravagance of leaders of the ruling party between 2012 to 2017, the same money is now being spent on the restoration and beautification of places of mythological and historical significance,” he said at the Sakaldiha Assembly constituency in Chandauli that was won by the SP in 2017. The BJP won the other three seats in the district.