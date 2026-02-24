Data centres, green energy & logistics parks: Yogi signs Rs 20,000 cr MoUs with Singapore firms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday started his two-day Singapore trip by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 20,000 crore with a focus on data centres, renewable and green energy, logistics and warehousing, urban housing and townships, digital infrastructure, financial services and skill development.

The proposed projects are expected to generate over 20,000 jobs in UP, the state government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CM also called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and discussed cooperation in investment, infrastructure development and other issues.

Urging the investors to visit Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister assured them that the state’s economy has grown threefold in the past nine years since the BJP came to power.

According to his itinerary, Adityanath started his day by meeting India’s Ambassador to Singapore Shilpak Ambule, followed by meetings with Temasek Chairman Teo Chee Hean, GIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lim Chow Kiat, DBS Bank CEO Tan Su Shan and Singapore-headquartered Universal Success Enterprises founder Prasoon Mukherjee.

He signed three MoUs worth Rs 6,650 crore with Universal Success Group, including an international themed township worth Rs 3,500 crore on 100 acres near the Jewar Airport, a logistics park worth Rs 650 crore along the Kanpur-Lucknow Highway, a hyperscale data centre worth Rs 2,500 crore of 40 MW IT capacity in the Noida/Greater Noida region.

Under the first MoU, an international theme-based township will be developed on 100 acres near the Jewar International Airport in the area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The project entails an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and is expected to create around 12,000 jobs. It is proposed to be launched in 2027 and is aimed at enhancing the rapidly developing urban landscape around the airport.

The proposed logistics park project is likely to generate about 7,500 jobs and is also planned for launch in 2027. The hyperscale data centre park in the Noida/Greater Noida region is expected to create around 1,500 jobs and is targeted for launch in 2028. Officials said the investment would help position the state among leading data centre hubs in India.

In the clean energy sector, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) committed Rs 2,500 crore for investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen and agri-solar (Agri-PV) projects, while AVPN Limited expressed an intent to invest Rs 2,727 crore in renewable energy and Agri-PV initiatives, officials informed.

The CM also held detailed discussions with GIC on long-term investments in logistics infrastructure along industrial corridors, renewable energy and storage, data centres, integrated townships, commercial real estate, MSME-linked digital platforms and skill development. Discussions with DBS Bank focused on digital banking, affordable financial services, global capability centres, semiconductor ecosystem support and green energy projects such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, compressed biogas and solar power.

The bank also expressed willingness to support digitisation of cooperative banks to improve farmers’ access to financial services, officials said.

The state government also signed a “cooperation agreement” with ITE Education Services (ITEES) with a focus on industry-oriented training in aviation, data centre operations and mechatronics to support emerging infrastructure projects such as the Jewar International Airport.

After meeting Adityanath, Singapore PM Wong said in a social media post that UP is the “third largest state economy and one of the fastest growing regions in India”. Singapore companies have been investing in Uttar Pradesh in various sectors, particularly logistics, connectivity, and infrastructure development, and there is potential for deeper business and investment linkages, he said.

“We had a good exchange on opportunities for Singapore and Uttar Pradesh to strengthen economic ties and support business partnerships. I wish Chief Minister Adityanath a productive visit to Singapore,” Wong said.

Adityanath also took to social media, saying he had a “constructive exchange of views” with Prime Minister Wong. “India-Singapore relations have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for investment, infrastructure collaboration and deeper economic engagement.

“UP remains committed to further strengthening our economic ties and advancing shared growth priorities,” he said. The Chief Minister said he also had a “meaningful discussion” with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The two leaders discussed strengthening UP-Singapore cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with focus on investment facilitation, infrastructure collaboration, skill development and digital economy partnerships.

“Reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-Singapore relations under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Adityanath said.

— PTI inputs