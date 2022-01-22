Yogi praises his govt: Better law & order, mafia properties freed

Launching the new BJP song ‘UP Phir Maange BJP Sarkar’ for the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday praised his government for a “better” law and order as “photographs of rioters… were put up and public properties usurped by them were also freed”.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP state chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also at the launch ceremony at the party office in Lucknow. The song depicts “achievements” of the outgoing BJP government.

Speaking at the launch, Adityanath said, “The BJP government has kept the promises it made before the 2017 elections. We stopped the dynastic politics in the state, and established cultural nationalism. We gave the state a better environment of security. Photographs of rioters supported by the previous governments who were a threat to peace in the state were put up, and public properties usurped by them were also freed. It is an example for the country.” After protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2020, at least 10 district administrations have issued notices to around 500 protesters, seeking Rs 3.35 crore in damages.

“It was the BJP which has given mothers and daughters security in the last five years. Bulldozers were run over properties of the mafia which used political patronage to take away from the poor and create an atmosphere of fear,” said the CM.

He attributed investment in the state and its development to a better law-and- order situation. “We have given the state a good environment for investment, and security has been given to everyone without discrimination. No one was appeased…,” he said.