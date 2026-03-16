‘Pioneer of social justice’: Yogi pays tributes to Kanshi Ram, SP celebrates PDA Divas

National president of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), and Lok Sabha MP from Nagina Chandra Shekhar Aazad also hailed Kanshi Ram for awakening a community which was “sleeping”. (Source: X/@BhimArmyChief)

Paying tribute to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday described him as a pioneer of social justice.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav supported the demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on the BSP founder, as he hailed his contributions in uniting and empowering the Bahujan community.

“Dalit, shoshit evam vanchit ke utthaan hetu apna sampoorn jeevan arpit karne wale samajik nyay ke purodha aur Bahujan Samaj Party ke sansthapak manyavar Kanshi Ram ji ki jayanti par meri vinamra shraddhanjali (My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Manyavar Kanshi Ramji, founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party and a pioneer of social justice, who dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of Dalits, the oppressed and the deprived) said Adityanath.