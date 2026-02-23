Yogi out of the country, Akhilesh repeats offer to BJP leaders in UP: ‘Come with 100 MLAs, become the CM’

On a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left for a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan to woo investors, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday made an “offer” to make any BJP leader the chief minister who can bring 100 MLAs to him.

Without naming anyone, Akhilesh Yadav, in a press conference in Lucknow, said, “It appears he (Yogi Adityanath) would have flown out of India. We are reviving the offer—100 vidhayak laiye aur Mukhya Mantri ban jaiye (Bring 100 MLAs with you and become the chief minister).

“Mann to dono ka hi hai. Jo layega wo payega. 100 ka offer fir ho gaya. Isse acha mauka kya milega (Both want to be the CM. Who will bring, will get the opportunity. There will not be a better opportunity than this),” the SP chief added.