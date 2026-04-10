Yogi orders probe into inflated power bills complaints; expert panel to look into ‘over-billing’

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed a thorough investigation into the growing complaints of inflated electricity bills generated by smart pre-paid electricity meters, a government spokesperson said.
In a review meeting with the Energy Department, the chief minister said, “The common consumer is naturally honest and, if provided with a correct bill on time, does not hesitate to make payment.”
It was informed, in the meeting, that more than 84 lakh smart metres have been installed.
Chief Minister Adityanath directed the formation of an expert committee to ascertain the real situation of over-billing issues. He emphasised making the billing and payment system more transparent and reliable, directing that a robust system be ensured to provide consumers with timely and accurate bills.
He also emphasised aligning the smart metering system with consumer trust and ensuring prompt and impartial resolution of complaints.
“If the consumer is not at fault, their electricity connection should not be disconnected,” CM Adityanath said.
The chief minister directed the Energy Minister as well as the managing director of the power corporation to personally visit the field, inspect arrangements, and ensure swift and effective resolution of consumer issues, the spokesperson said.
He also instructed that toll-free helpline numbers remain fully active and that complaints received are resolved properly and within a stipulated time so that consumers do not face inconvenience, the government spokesperson said.
CM Adityanath also warned the Power Department’s Vigilance unit to refrain from taking actions that cause inconvenience to the common people and to exercise sensitivity in their electricity vigilance operations.
The Vigilance unit, is the enforcement wing comprising policemen, which is responsible for checking electricity theft and illegal connections, conducting raids, and initiating legal action, including filing FIRs.
According to the spokesperson, during the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that ensuring uninterrupted, quality, and transparent power supply in the state is the government’s top priority.
To ensure that the benefits of reforms in the energy sector reach the last consumer, work should be carried out based on reliable supply, technical efficiency, and accountability.
He directed acceleration of smart metering, reduction in line losses, digitisation of consumer services, and improvement in revenue collection.
During the meeting, the spokesperson said, it was informed that the state’s electricity consumers have increased from 1.65 crore in 2017 to more than 3.71 crore in 2026, reflecting an increase of about 126%.
Domestic consumers account for 87% of total connections, while commercial and industrial categories contribute the most to revenue.
It was also informed in the meeting that the state currently has 12,247 megawatts of thermal capacity and 526.4 megawatts of hydropower capacity, and a cumulative profit of Rs 3,143 crore has been earned between 2021-22 and 2025-26.
Chief Minister Adityanath directed that new projects of 5,600 megawatts, including Meja, Obra-D, and Anpara-E, be approved quickly and implemented within a stipulated timeframe. He also instructed to expedite 500 megawatt solar and 50 megawatt floating solar projects and to complete the ongoing survey for nuclear power at the earliest.
Under consumer services, directions were given to further strengthen grievance redressal systems through the 1912 call center, online portal, social media, and WhatsApp, and to implement the single window model on a wider scale.
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