Yogi orders probe into inflated power bills complaints; expert panel to look into ‘over-billing’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed a thorough investigation into the growing complaints of inflated electricity bills generated by smart pre-paid electricity meters, a government spokesperson said.

In a review meeting with the Energy Department, the chief minister said, “The common consumer is naturally honest and, if provided with a correct bill on time, does not hesitate to make payment.”

It was informed, in the meeting, that more than 84 lakh smart metres have been installed.

Chief Minister Adityanath directed the formation of an expert committee to ascertain the real situation of over-billing issues. He emphasised making the billing and payment system more transparent and reliable, directing that a robust system be ensured to provide consumers with timely and accurate bills.