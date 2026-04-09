Yogi orders immediate compensation to farmers for damage to rabi crops hit by rain, hailstorm

A farmer shows his damaged crop after unseasonal rain, at a village in Bareilly district on Wednesday. (PTI)

Expressing concern over the reported damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rain, hailstorms and fire incidents in some areas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure time-bound assessment of losses and immediate compensation to affected farmers and sharecroppers.

Chairing a review meeting, Adityanath said the government must act “swiftly, transparently and with sensitivity”, stressing that delays in relief distribution would not be tolerated. “It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them,” he said.

Officials have been asked to carry out accurate and fair surveys at the village level, ensuring that every affected farmer and sharecropper is covered. The Chief Minister directed district administrations to complete assessments quickly and send reports without delay so that compensation is not held up.