Yogi orders immediate compensation to farmers for damage to rabi crops hit by rain, hailstorm

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Expressing concern over the reported damage to rabi crops due to unseasonal rain, hailstorms and fire incidents in some areas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to ensure time-bound assessment of losses and immediate compensation to affected farmers and sharecroppers.
Chairing a review meeting, Adityanath said the government must act “swiftly, transparently and with sensitivity”, stressing that delays in relief distribution would not be tolerated. “It is natural for farmers to feel worried in such adverse circumstances, and the state government stands firmly with them,” he said.
Officials have been asked to carry out accurate and fair surveys at the village level, ensuring that every affected farmer and sharecropper is covered. The Chief Minister directed district administrations to complete assessments quickly and send reports without delay so that compensation is not held up.
He also called for a close coordination between the Revenue, Agriculture and other departments at the district level. In addition, officials were asked to work with insurance companies to expedite settlement of crop insurance claims and ensure that farmers receive benefits under existing schemes.
Directing the Revenue Department, the CM said funds from the State Disaster Relief Fund should be released immediately to districts. The district magistrates have been tasked with ensuring prompt and transparent distribution of relief, while relief camps should be set up wherever required, the government said.
Mandi committees have also been asked to extend support to affected farmers.
Taking note of fire incidents reported from some areas, the Chief Minister directed that compensation in cases of loss of life and livestock be provided within 24 hours. He also asked officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are covered under the Krishak Durghatna Bima Yojana.
For families whose houses have been damaged or destroyed, Adityanath directed that they be provided housing on priority under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.
Warning against any laxity, the CM said accountability of officials will be fixed in cases of negligence. He reiterated that reaching every affected farmer remains the government’s top priority.
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