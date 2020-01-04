Yogi’s office hits back at Priyanka over ‘bhagwa’ remark — with hashtag

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

FOUR DAYS after AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reffered to “bhagwa” (Saffron) clothes of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to also follow the non-violent principles of the religion that is symbolic of saffron, the official Twitter handle of Adityanath’s office Friday started a hashtag series, #Bhagwa_ki_shaan_Yogiji, to counter her claim.

The series of tweets were on “saffron” and its significance and each of the tweets ended with “#Bhagwa ki shaan Yogi.”

One such tweet read, “Rajniti ke saudagaron ko chunauti hai bhagwa, Uttar Pradesh ka nishan hai bhagwa.. Maa Bharti ka swabhiman hai Bhagwa.. #Bhagwa ki shaan Yogiji”, (Saffron is a challenge to the traders of politics, saffron is a pride of maa Bharti.. # Yogi is pride of Saffron) whereas another tweet wrote “Congress ke liye “Vyapar” hai Bhagwa… Humare Yogi ji ka pyar hai bhagwa.”( While saffron is trade for Congress, it is a love for Yogi)

During her recent visit to Lucknow, Priyanka had asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to follow the “dharma”, symbolised by the saffron colour clothes that he wears. She had said that there was no place for violence or revenge in the country.

After this, Adityanath’s office had said that he wears saffron for public service and development of the country and also said those who creates hurdles in the way of public service and public welfare efforts of a sanyasi would be punished.

