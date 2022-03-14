Yogi meets PM, other top BJP leaders ahead of UP govt formation

Uttar Pradesh chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda among other top party leaders in New Delhi ahead of the formation of the new government in the state.

It was the first meeting of Adityanath with the Prime Minister and other senior party leaders after the BJP’s success in the UP Assembly elections.

He also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh.

Though the BJP leaders called these “courtesy meetings”, they hold significance ahead of the formation of new government and selection of ministers for the cabinet. As several ministers of the outgoing cabinet have faced defeat in the elections, the party has been looking for fresh faces for induction in the council of ministers, sources said. “The new cabinet is expected to be a mix of experienced leaders and young MLAs. Social equations will also be maintained in the new cabinet,” said a party leader.

Congratulating Adityanath for the poll success, the PM tweeted, “In the last five years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfil the aspirations of the people. I have full faith that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development.”

Adityanath on Friday had tendered his resignation to UP Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow. The Governor had accepted the resignation and appealed to him to continue executing his responsibilities as acting CM along with his Cabinet till the new government is formed.

“The party’s central leadership will soon decide the date for meeting of legislature group and appoint an observer for that meeting. In the meetings with PM, BJP national president and general secretary (Organisation), Adityanath ji would certainly have taken guidance on the formation of new government and cabinet,” said a party leader.

The swearing-in ceremony of Adityanath and his Cabinet was expected after Holi as that will give time to the newly elected MLAs to celebrate the festival in their constituencies.