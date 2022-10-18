Yogi meets India envoys to 15 countries, seeks help for Global Investors Summit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Indian ambassadors to 15 countries and shared with them “development efforts” undertaken by the state government in the past few years while seeking their co-operation for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in the state.

Following their visit to the state’s eight aspirational districts as identified by the NITI Aayog, the ambassadors are learnt to have given their suggestions for the state’s development, telling the CM that UP can play a big role in meeting food requirement of the world. Labour shortage across the world also came up during the meeting in Lucknow, with the envoys claiming that there would be no lack of jobs if the state could provide skilled workers.

The senior diplomats included Akhilesh Mishra, Indian ambassador to Ireland; Dinkar Asthana (Laos), Indramani Pandey, Local Representative (United Nations Geneva), Nagma Mohammad Malik (Poland), Anwar Halim (Jordan); Pankaj Sharma (Mexico), Naveen Srivastava(Nepal); Sudhakar Dalela (Bhutan) and India’s Ambassador to Portugal Manish Chauhan.

Also, there were Nita Bhushan, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand; Shubhadarshini Tripathi (Kazakhstan), Amit Kumar (South Korea), Rajkumar Srivastava (Croatia), Piyush Srivastava (Bahrain) and Rajesh Ranjan, Indian High Commissioner to Botswana.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh was the heart of India, the CM said the state was a source of spiritual and cultural traditions of India. “The fertile land here is the foundation of the prosperity of this region. Most of the country’s production of sugar and ethanol takes place in UP. We are number one in the country in the production of various vegetables and fruits. Today, when there is a food crisis in the world…UP is not only self-sufficient in food production but is also exports,” said Adityanath.

He informed the ambassadors that three-day ‘UP Global Investors Summit’ scheduled on February 10-12 next year was aimed to give a new “flight to the aspirations of the state”.

A number of employment opportunities will be created with massive investment, which will directly benefit the youth, he said.

Seeking the ambassadors’ help, the CM said the investor summit will be helpful in fulfilling the goal of making the state a $1 trillion economy by 2023.

Pointing out that a large number of people, bulk of them unskilled workers, from the state migrate to South-East Asia and Gulf countries, he said the government was trying to upgrade their skills to increase the chances of their getting better remunerations.

Adityanath told the ambassadors that holistic development of the state’s eight aspirational districts (Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Bahraich and Shravasti) was taking place in a planned manner and that aspirational development blocks were also being identified and an action plan was prepared for the same.

He also claimed that there had been a record increase in exports from the state due to effective implementation of the ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) scheme. “Exports from the state have increased from nearly Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 1.60 lakh crore in the last five years,” he claimed.

On the proposed new industrial project in the state, Adityanath told the diplomats that the state government was taking forward sectoral projects like plastic parks, toy parks, film city, logistic parks, mega leather parks, medical devices park, which can be a good opportunity for investors.

UP would soon become a state with 13 expressways, 6 of which have already become functional, he added.