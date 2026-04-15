Yogi lays stone for Ambedkar statue beautification project for all UP districts

“People know who used to threaten the demolition of memorials of Dalit icons upon becoming the chief minister. They must explain why they remained silent when a Dalit youth was burnt in Bangladesh,” Adityanath said.

Days after clearing the proposal in cabinet, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the beautification and conservation of 75 statues of Dr BR Ambedkar across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of the Dalit icon’s 135th birth anniversary.

Addressing a programme to mark the occasion, CM Adityanath said that in the first phase of the initiative, one statue in each of the 75 districts will be covered, followed by all statues on public land. The initiative aims to protect the statues and allow people to pay respect without disruption.

The chief minister also said that the government would honour social reformers like Sant Ravidas, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Maharshi Valmiki, and others, and highlighted that PAC battalions have been named after Veerangana Jhalkari Bai in Gorakhpur, Avanti Bai Lodhi in Badaun, and Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow.