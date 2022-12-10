Yogi: Kanpur suffered due to chaos, anarchy in ’70s & ‘80s

Referring to how Kanpur was earlier called the ‘Manchester of the East’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the city suffered due to “chaos, anarchy, and the closure of several industries” in the 1970s and 1980s.

Adityanath was speaking at the ‘Prabudhh Sammelan’ in Kanpur where he laid the foundation stone of 272 development projects worth Rs 388 crore.

Talking about Kanpur’s fame as the ‘Manchester of the East’, the CM said, “It served as a source of employment for people in Uttar Pradesh as well as north India, but in the 1970s and 1980s, a few people turned their evil eyes to this city, causing chaos, anarchy, and the closure of several industries.”

The CM said that Kanpur is now advancing towards becoming a city with modern amenities under the Smart City Mission. He said efforts were being made to boost air connectivity in Kanpur and that the city would soon have its own airport. The Chief Minister also launched the Kanpur Smart City Coffee Table Book on the occasion.

Talking about the state government’s efforts to clean the Ganga in Kanpur, Adityanath said, “We have once more contributed to the continuity and cleanliness of Mother Ganga by blocking the Sisamau drain, through which 14 crore litre of sewage used to flow into the river earlier. The sewer site has been turned into a selfie point…At Jajmau, aquatic species can once again be seen in the Ganga.”

Addressing the gathering, he said the state government was trying to restore the city’s old identity, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The first step under the campaign was to maintain the uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of Ganga.” Adityanath also talked about the second and third phases of the Metro rail project which will be wrapped up soon and the upcoming defence corridors in the district.

The chief minister said, “In the supplementary budget, the Uttar Pradesh government has made a provision of Rs 8,000 crore to build a land bank between Kanpur and Jhansi”.

Issuing a warning to anti-social elements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the CCTV cameras installed at every crossing will not allow anyone to “play with the security of citizens” in the state.

“Any criminal or anti-social person who previously would have teased our sisters and daughters or dared to conduct a dacoity will no longer be allowed to do so as CCTV cameras will now record their each and every action,” the CM was quoted as saying in a government release.

“If someone commits a mischief or a robbery at one crossing, all images will be captured, and police will nab them at the next intersection. The traffic system of 18 cities in the state is being linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre. No one will dare to violate security any longer,” he added.

Appealing to intellectuals to invest in the state, the CM said, “Ministers from the state government are touring other nations ahead of the Global Investors Summit. A delegation from Australia visited Lucknow to meet me while another delegation was in Germany. Everyone wants to invest in the state.”

The Global Investors Summit is slated to be held in February 2023.