Yogi in Japan: What’s on UP CM’s investment pitch as he meets top firms in Tokyo

After a two-day visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday began his Japan tour with a series of high-level meetings with leading Japanese corporations to attract investment and strengthen industrial partnerships, aimed at transforming the state into a hub for global manufacturing and future-ready sectors.

“I have just arrived in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Greetings to the innovative land of the rising sun from the sacred land of Lord Shri Ram,” the CM wrote in Hindi on X.

Officials said the Chief Minister initiated major investment dialogues with top companies, focusing on sectors such as logistics and supply chain infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, semiconductors, data centres, and medical device manufacturing.

He held an extensive meeting with Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., including Senior Managing Executive Officer Shigeki Tanabe, where detailed discussions were held on investment opportunities in logistics parks, warehousing, multi-modal transport infrastructure, and medical device manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the state’s strategic advantages, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), its expanding expressway network, and rapidly growing industrial ecosystem make it an ideal destination for companies linked to global supply chains.

He also described the Medical Device Park being developed in the Yamuna Expressway region as a “golden opportunity” for Japanese firms, citing its modern infrastructure, strong policy support, and single-window clearance system.

In another key engagement, the Chief Minister met the management of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and invited the global trading and investment major to explore long-term partnerships in UP.

During the meeting, he outlined investment potential across four priority sectors — renewable energy (including solar, bio-energy, green hydrogen, and energy storage), ICT and electronics manufacturing, semiconductor and chip ecosystem development, and hyperscale data centres and cloud infrastructure.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation, Adityanath said the state offers a large consumer base, policy stability, skilled manpower, and a government known for swift decision-making. He assured industry leaders of a secure, transparent, and time-bound approval process supported by industry-friendly policies.

Officials informed that upon his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received by Junichi Ishidera, Vice-Governor of the Yamanashi Prefecture, along with India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma M. Malik, and members of the Indian community.

The visit is being seen as a significant step in Uttar Pradesh’s expanding global outreach and efforts to deepen strategic and economic ties between India and Japan while positioning the state as a preferred destination for global investment.