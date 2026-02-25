Yogi in Japan: What’s on UP CM’s investment pitch as he meets top firms in Tokyo

With the 2027 elections looming, the CM is looking at strategic investment opportunities abroad to transform the state into a hub for global manufacturing

Written by: Maulshree Seth
3 min readFeb 25, 2026 12:34 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is welcomed upon his arrival at Haneda Airport during his two-day official visit to Japan aimed at boosting investments and industrial ties, in Tokyo, Japan. (@myogiadityanath/X) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is welcomed upon his arrival at Haneda Airport during his two-day official visit to Japan aimed at boosting investments and industrial ties, in Tokyo, Japan. (@myogiadityanath/X)
After a two-day visit to Singapore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday began his Japan tour with a series of high-level meetings with leading Japanese corporations to attract investment and strengthen industrial partnerships, aimed at transforming the state into a hub for global manufacturing and future-ready sectors.

“I have just arrived in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. Greetings to the innovative land of the rising sun from the sacred land of Lord Shri Ram,” the CM wrote in Hindi on X.

Officials said the Chief Minister initiated major investment dialogues with top companies, focusing on sectors such as logistics and supply chain infrastructure, renewable energy, ICT, semiconductors, data centres, and medical device manufacturing.

He held an extensive meeting with Konoike Transport Co. Ltd., including Senior Managing Executive Officer Shigeki Tanabe, where detailed discussions were held on investment opportunities in logistics parks, warehousing, multi-modal transport infrastructure, and medical device manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the state’s strategic advantages, the Chief Minister said Uttar Pradesh’s connectivity with the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), its expanding expressway network, and rapidly growing industrial ecosystem make it an ideal destination for companies linked to global supply chains.

He also described the Medical Device Park being developed in the Yamuna Expressway region as a “golden opportunity” for Japanese firms, citing its modern infrastructure, strong policy support, and single-window clearance system.

In another key engagement, the Chief Minister met the management of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and invited the global trading and investment major to explore long-term partnerships in UP.

During the meeting, he outlined investment potential across four priority sectors — renewable energy (including solar, bio-energy, green hydrogen, and energy storage), ICT and electronics manufacturing, semiconductor and chip ecosystem development, and hyperscale data centres and cloud infrastructure.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening India-Japan industrial cooperation, Adityanath said the state offers a large consumer base, policy stability, skilled manpower, and a government known for swift decision-making. He assured industry leaders of a secure, transparent, and time-bound approval process supported by industry-friendly policies.

Officials informed that upon his arrival in Tokyo, the Chief Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received by Junichi Ishidera, Vice-Governor of the Yamanashi Prefecture, along with India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma M. Malik, and members of the Indian community.

The visit is being seen as a significant step in Uttar Pradesh’s expanding global outreach and efforts to deepen strategic and economic ties between India and Japan while positioning the state as a preferred destination for global investment.

Maulshree Seth
Maulshree Seth

Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development. Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity. Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More

