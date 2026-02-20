Yogi heads to Singapore, Japan next week, trade talks on the table

To seek investments, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be heading to Japan and Singapore next week.

Leading a delegation of top officials, the chief minister will first head to Singapore on the evening of February 22 and will stay there for three days. On February 24, he will leave for Japan and will return on the night of February 27, officials said.

As preparations for the visit are being wrapped up, the Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department has been given the key responsibility of drafting “attractive proposals” to be put forth by the chief minister to top government functionaries of Japan and Singapore.

“The proposals aim to seek big investments and trade presence of the two countries in Uttar Pradesh. Among these proposals, include earmarking 500 acres of land each for developing Japanese and Singapore industrial cities in Sector 5A and Sector 7 of Greater Noida, respectively, under Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YIEDA), near Delhi,” said a senior official involved in the planning of CM’s itinerary.