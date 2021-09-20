Yogi govt’s claims full of lies & air: Oppn

As the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh listed its “achievements” on the completion of its four-and-a-half years, the Opposition on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath-led calling the tenure “frightening and disappointing” for the people.

In a tweet, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav wrote: “The BJP government in UP has highlighted 16 pages of lies. It seems like the BJP has highlighted the textbook of ‘International Centre for Lies’. But BJP’s liars can run this only in online classes as they are not being able to go among the people.”

A statement issued by the party, quoting Akhilesh, said that the BJP rule of the past 4.5 years has been “frightening” for the state. “This period has been disappointing and frightening. This is a non-starting government despite it having a double engine,” Akhilesh said.

He said that with less than six months left for the BJP government, not one of its pre-poll promises have been fulfilled.

“The government is busy giving advertisements and is only making announcements and laying foundation stones. The CM forgets that the people know that the work he could not do in 4.5 years will not be done in six months,” said Akhilesh.

He said that the BJP does not have one achievement to tell people in the last 4.5 years. “They have only labelled work done by Samajwadi Party as their own and have changed names. There is not one project for which the foundation was laid under this government and it was inaugurated… The BJP has not looked back at its manifesto and the promises made in it in 2017,”

said Akhilesh.

He also said that it is the BJP’s agenda to “humiliate women, Dalits and Backwards”. “The law and order in the state is a joke and they are compromising democracy and is attacking the Constitution of the country,” said Akhilesh, adding that “jumlebaaz” BJP’s time in the state is now over and that the SP will form the government next year and will ensure a welfare state.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati also took to Twitter to slam the government’s claims. “The claims made in advertisements by BJP for ‘4.5 years of change’ are all in the air and very far from the ground realities and truth. Because of the difference in what they say and what they do and increased poverty, unemployment and inflation, people’s plight is well known.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the BJP government, saying it has made UP the worst in all important indexes. “The BJP government has made UP number one in malnourishment. Number one in crime against women, kidnappings, murders and in atrocities against Dalits,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote, “The UP government should have replied to people’s questions after completing 4.5 years. But no. Again, they have given out lies and only lies. On giving jobs to lakhs of vacant posts and making pending recruitments… On giving farmers the price on sugarcane, wheat, rice, potato. On reducing the rate for electricity. The UP government has failed.”

AAP MP and party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Singh, also tweeted asking questions to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about his claims. “There was an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore in UP. Question: Where did this investment happen and did the earth swallow it or did it fly in the sky? Investment from China is being called an achievement. Question: The entire BJP calls for the boycott of Chinese goods, then how are you calling Chinese investment an achievement?” wrote Singh.