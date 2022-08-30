Yogi govt on party agenda, says BJP’s new UP unit chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Pledging to win all the 80 seats of UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the newly appointed state BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Monday asserted that the Yogi Adityanath government was working on the agenda of the BJP and there was no “dispute over the coordination” between the government and the party.

Addressing party workers at the state BJP headquarters before taking charge, Chaudhary said that mediapersons ask him how he would maintain coordination between the government and organisation. “The government is working on our agenda. We have formed the government… Ending anarchy, hooliganism, and corruption are on our agenda, and the government is working on that only. Where is the dispute?” he said.

Stating that the party and the government would continue to work in tandem, Chaudhary, who is also a Cabinet minister in the state government, said: “I assure you that I will work collectively with all. Will take everyone along. Everything will be done as per the agenda of the party worker… In Yogi-ji’s leadership, we will meet the expectations of the central leadership in the coming days. Will strengthen the BJP.”

Chaudhary, who reached Lucknow from Delhi after the BJP central leadership appointed him the new state unit president last week, was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and ministers of his Cabinet.

The CM in his welcome speech also asserted that the government and the party would work collectively to implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to make UP completely ‘BJP-mayee’.