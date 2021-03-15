Yogi govt lists out its ‘achievements’: ‘economy on surge, joblessness drops’

Upon completion of four years in power, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday released a detailed document with the title “Sewa and Sushashan ke 4 Varsh”, listing the major achievements of the incumbent BJP state government in the past four years.

In the 64-page document, the government claimed that it has taken forward development works under the mentorship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a result, Uttar Pradesh is the “leading state in 44 central government schemes”. It claimed that as a result of proper management of such schemes the economy of the state has reached Rs 21.73 lakh crore from Rs 10.90 lakh crore in the past four years.

“The Uttar Pradesh is on its way to become the biggest economy in the country and the per capita income in the state has also doubled. As per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report the unemployment rate in the state has dropped to 4.1 percent on February 28 this year against 17.5 percent in 2017,” it claimed.

It added that at least 21 new investment friendly schemes have been implemented in the state, including the establishment of Nivesh Mitra Portal which has 227 facilities, resulting in Uttar Pradesh coming on the second position in Easy of Doing Business from the 14th spot in the country.

In the last four years around 4 lakh youths have been provided jobs in an unbiased and transparent manner.

According to the document, the state has been on the top in the country in several important things including implementation of Ptradhanmantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, sugar and sugarcane production, construction of toilets (2.61 crore) for villages, plantation, Covid-19 tests and vaccination, free distribution of ration during Covid time, establishment of MSMEs, providing government jobs and employment, establishment of women help desk at police stations, construction of expressways, construction of new medical colleges, and more.

On the steps taken for a safer society and the law and order situation, it added that the zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals has helped the state government is restricting crime, and as a result there has been a significant decline in crime percentage since 2016.

Earlier, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had informed The Indian Express that since March 2017, when the government came to power, total 135 criminals have been killed in police encounters. The number reached in total 7,760 encounters.

At least 3,028 accused and 1,086 policemen have been injured in these encounters, while 13 police personnel were martyred. These encounters have helped in the arrest of 16,592 alleged criminals, the booklet claimed.

Moreover, 36,990 persons have been arrested under the Gangster Act and NSA has been imposed against 523 persons in the given time. At least 10,021 criminals with reward on then have been arrested, while close to Rs 1,000 crore worth of properties owned by mafias and criminals has been either seized or demolished.

Calling it historic, the document added that the government made recovery of government property damaged during the anti-CAA protests from those responsible for the damage.

The achievements on the Covid management, farmers’ welfare, industrial development, road connectivity, women empowerment, sarvjan hitay, rural development, basic and higher education, cleanliness mission, tourism development, cow protection, sports and others have also been listed.